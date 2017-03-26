London attacker used WhatsApp moments before rampage

An undated handout picture released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 23, 2017 shows U.S. citizens Kurt W. Cochran , who was killed in the March 22 London terror attack, and his wife Melissa pictured at an undisclosed location. AFP PHOTO / THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS / FAMILY HANDOUT LONDON - Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood sent a WhatsApp message that cannot be accessed because it was encrypted by the popular messaging service, a top British security official said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.