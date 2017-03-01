Lecturer discusses LDS women 'who speak with power and authority of God'

The new volume titled "At the Pulpit: 185 Years of Discourses by Latter-day Saint Women," includes the words of a variety of Latter-day Saint women ranging from the well-known to the obscure, from the historical to the contemporary. In her remarks at the Assembly Hall just days after the publication of the volume, Sister Holbrook explained that one of the questions she kept in her mind while working on the project was how to help people understand the importance of women's words.

