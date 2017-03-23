(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Church of Jesus Christ of...

The Salt Lake Tribune) The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Temple Square came to life shortly after dusk in multitudes of lights, downtown Salt Lake City, November 29, 2013. The Salt Lake Tribune) The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Temple Square came to life shortly after dusk in multitudes of lights, downtown Salt Lake City, November 29, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.