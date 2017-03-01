LDS Church has been brought into polygamy debate at Utah Legislature
The Salt Lake Tribune) Polygamists and their supporters assembled at City Creek Park prior to their march to the Capitol where they held a rally, Friday, February 10, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Polygamists and their supporters assembled at City Creek Park prior to their march to the Capitol where they held a rally, Friday, February 10, 2017.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|21 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
