Lawmakers issue 'call to arms' to help struggling Utah Lake

A Utah lawmaker said the state should no longer be content to have a vibrant Utah Lake on its bucket list of things to do and should instead pursue an accelerated plan to restore it to good health. Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, is sponsoring HCR26 to encourage an aggressive treatment regiment for Utah's largest freshwater lake, which suffered an unprecedented algal bloom outbreak last summer.

