Lawmakers issue 'call to arms' to help struggling Utah Lake
A Utah lawmaker said the state should no longer be content to have a vibrant Utah Lake on its bucket list of things to do and should instead pursue an accelerated plan to restore it to good health. Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, is sponsoring HCR26 to encourage an aggressive treatment regiment for Utah's largest freshwater lake, which suffered an unprecedented algal bloom outbreak last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC