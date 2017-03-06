Kara Lindsay, Samantha Massell, Kyle ...

Kara Lindsay, Samantha Massell, Kyle Scatliffe and More to Sing...

On Sunday, March 19th, a company of Broadway favorites will gather at Feinstein's/54 Below for 54 Sings One-Hit Wonders, a concert celebrating those pop songs you can sing every lyric to but don't know anything else by that artist/group. Audiences can expect to hear songs like Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping," The Verve's "Bittersweet Symphony," Toni Basil's "Hey Mickey," Hanson's "MMMBop," and so much more! The 7pm concert will feature Nicholas Barasch , Casey Cott , Josh Daniel , Alysha Deslorieux , Jon Hacker , Jeff Heimbrock , Corey Hummerston , Adam Kaplan , Kara Lindsay , Samantha Massell , Emily Padgett , Zachary Noah Piser , Olivia Puckett , Daniel Quadrino , Mike Ryan , Zachary Sayle , and Kyle Scatliffe .

Chicago, IL

