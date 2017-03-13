Joseph Smith's conflicts with media vital to backstory of the Articles of Faith
Joseph Smith had a tempestuous relationship with newspapers from the beginning of his ministry, when one editor wrote that he was a long-legged ignoramus, to his death, when another editor stood trial for his murder. Objectivity was not yet a concept in American journalism in the 1830s and early 1840s.
