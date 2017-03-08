It's International Women's Day: celebrating social, economic,...
On behalf of Unity in Vision and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints an event is taking place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Chickerell Road from 11am to 1pm. Following the first speaker, there will be a visual or musical presentation of her choosing reflecting her faith or interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC