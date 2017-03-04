ICYMI: Live-Action - Beauty and the B...

ICYMI: Live-Action - Beauty and the Beast' To Feature Gay Character

Bill Condon , director of the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast , dropped some very interesting news about the Disney film. LeFou, the character played by Josh Gad, will be portrayed as gay, marking the first time an openly LGBTQ character will appear on-screen in a Disney film.

