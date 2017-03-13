Groups ask Trump administration to investigate LDS Church

In this Jan. 31, 2008, file photo, two Mormon missionaries walk past a large map of the world in a hallway at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. A secularist organization and a gay activist group delivered letters to the U.S. state and justice departments on Friday requesting for an investigation of the LDS Church and two members for seeking missionary visas in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.