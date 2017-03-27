Grosses: Waitress Serves It Up in Jes...

Grosses: Waitress Serves It Up in Jessie Mueller's Final Week

The Broadway musical Waitress brought in more than double its take at last week's box office in the week ending March 26. Waitress made $1,021,454.30, while last week it brought in $493,552.50. The musical's original star, Jessie Mueller, finished her final week of performances.

Chicago, IL

