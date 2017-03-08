Great-Day-TB 16 mins ago 9:53 a.m."Something Rotten" at The Straz

Rob McClure who plays and Maggie Lakis who plays joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about the hit musical. Here are what media outlets are saying about " SOMETHING ROTTEN "...5 STARS! BROADWAY'S FUNNIEST MUSICAL COMEDY in at least 400 YEARS!" Time Out New York "The FUNNIEST THING since THE BOOK OF MORMON !" AP " SOMETHING ROTTEN! is an EXPLOSION OF MUSICAL JOY!" NPR Rob McClure who plays and Maggie Lakis who plays joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about the hit musical that tells the story of two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the "rock star" Shakespeare keeps getting all the hits.

