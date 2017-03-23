Focus on life, teachings of Jesus Christ, LDS women counseled during General Women's Session

When life seems unfair, Latter-day Saint women can look to the examples of "certain women" - past and present - who have exercised faith in Jesus Christ and in his Atonement, said Sister Linda K. Burton during the opening session of the 187th Annual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday evening. Referencing a phrase found in the New Testament, the LDS Church's Relief Society general president explained that "certain women" are "exemplary disciples and important witnesses in the work of salvation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.