Faithfully engaging the immigration debate in the age of Trump
President Donald Trump turned campaign promises on immigration policy into executive orders during his first week in office. As polls show four in 10 Americans support his promised wall along the Mexican-American border and even more approve of a travel ban on citizens from nine terror-linked countries, Trump's actions create another obstacle for faith-based immigration activists who work to make outreach to illegal immigrants a core part of religious life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC