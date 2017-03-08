Elder Bednar, Cardinal Dolan, Rabbi S...

Elder Bednar, Cardinal Dolan, Rabbi Soloveichik display religious solidarity on marriage

Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan attends Pope Francis' weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - In yet another display of their solidarity in defense of traditional marriage, three religious leaders representing Catholic, Jewish and Mormon faiths met Thursday in New York and called for people of faith to set an example of strong marriages.

