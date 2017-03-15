The El Paso Police Department on Friday will have a St. Patrick's Day "DWI Surge" operation looking for motorists who are driving while intoxicated.. 'DWI Surge' set for St. Patrick's Day The El Paso Police Department on Friday will have a St. Patrick's Day "DWI Surge" operation looking for motorists who are driving while intoxicated..

