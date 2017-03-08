Death row inmate's case returns to trial court to argue whether attorney failed him
The case of a man twice sentenced to death row for killing a woman prepared to testify he had raped her is being returned to district court as he argues his attorney didn't sufficiently defend him at trial. In an order issued Wednesday, the Utah Supreme Court directed that part of Douglas Lovell's appeal be heard in 2nd District Court.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Fri
|Who
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
