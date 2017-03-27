David and the Psalms in the Book of Mormon: Weakness or Strength?
Overview A 2016 graduate thesis from Kevin Beshears at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, " Davidic References in the Book of Mormon as Evidence Against its Historicity ," proposes an intriguing new means for discerning if the Book of Mormon is historic or not. By looking at Book of Mormon references to David and the Psalms, Beshears concludes that the "paltry" references to the great King David and the general absence of material from the Psalms in the Book of Mormon reveal that it cannot be the historic product of an ancient Jewish people who would have referred to David and the Psalms much more frequently.
