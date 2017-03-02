Daniel Breaker will be Chicago 'Hamilton's' next Aaron Burr
The Chicago production of "Hamilton" has announced its new Aaron Burr - the well-known Broadway actor Daniel Breaker. Breaker will take over the pivotal role of the antagonist in the hit musical April 11, following the scheduled departure of Wayne Brady, the current Burr since Jan. 17. Breaker was nominated for a Tony Award in 2008 for his role in "Passing Strange."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC