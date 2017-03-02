Daniel Breaker will be Chicago 'Hamilton's' next Aaron Burr

The Chicago production of "Hamilton" has announced its new Aaron Burr - the well-known Broadway actor Daniel Breaker. Breaker will take over the pivotal role of the antagonist in the hit musical April 11, following the scheduled departure of Wayne Brady, the current Burr since Jan. 17. Breaker was nominated for a Tony Award in 2008 for his role in "Passing Strange."

