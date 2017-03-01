Colorado Springs mom out of intensive care after crash in Utah prompts premature birth
A Colorado Springs woman who was forced to deliver her child prematurely following a head-on crash is out of intensive care sooner than expected, according to a page on fundraising website GoFundMe set up by her brother. "Amy has made miraculous progress," according to an update posted on the GoFundMe page by her brother, Matthew Donald Stevenson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|stalk this
|13
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC