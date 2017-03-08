Church leaders welcome new Catholic b...

Church leaders welcome new Catholic bishop in Utah

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The Most Rev. Oscar A. Solis, left, greets Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles after his installation as the 10th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City during a ceremony at the the Cathedral of the Madeleine on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... 12 hr Who 1
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 2 stalk this 13
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 18
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb 13 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC