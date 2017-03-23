Chico man celebrates 101 years
Chico >> Jesse Chandler of Chico is celebrating his 101st birthday today with family, staff and residents at Townsend House Assisted Living, where he lives. Chandler was born March 25, 1916 in Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC