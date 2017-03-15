BWW Previews: Tyler Conroy and his Broadway Baes at 54 Below
Singer/songwriter Tyler Conroy is gearing up to make his 54 Below debut on May 20. With a band set and song list in the works, only one important factor remains: which of his #BroadwayBaes will take the stage to perform with him. In an effort to convince his favorite performers to come along, Conroy composed an original song, available below, asking his #BroadwayBaes for their help.
