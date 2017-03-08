Bway's Michael-Leon Wooley and Deborah S. Craig Join the Cast of musicals: CRIME SCENE 3.13, Full Cast Announced Michael-Leon Wooley and Deborah S. Craig will sing at the E Spot Lounge in musicals: CRIME SCENE - the 22nd entry in this popular series of themed cabarets - on Monday, March 13th at 7:30pm.

