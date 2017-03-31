Southern gospel's Brian Free and Assurance will be in concert at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 S.E. Berryton Road. Brian Free and Assurance, one of the top southern gospel groups in the nation, will be in concert at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 S.E. Berryton Road.

