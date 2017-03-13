Book review: 'The Red Porsche' succinctly teaches LDS beliefs
Written especially for youths who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, "The Red Porsche" by David J. Ridges is filled with faith-promoting stories intended to help teens understand, live and teach the gospel. The title and opening chapter of the book are based on a personal story comparing a red Porsche and a Chrysler LeBaron Medallion, which were both beautiful, cared for cars, to illustrate the idea that individuals are of great worth in the eyes of the Lord and that repentance is not only well worth it but essential.
