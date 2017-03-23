Book review: Biography shares about H...

Book review: Biography shares about Hosea Stout, an LDS defender who became respected legislator

Read more: Deseret News

The early history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is full of colorful characters with surprising, and sometimes shocking, backgrounds. Independent historian Stephen L. Prince's third book "Hosea Stout: Lawman, Legislator, Mormon Defender" follows an interesting and infamous early convert to the LDS Church.

