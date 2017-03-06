Blogger's journey from abuse, pornography to transformation, LDS ...

Blogger's journey from abuse, pornogr...

Nikki Yaste tells the raw, emotional story of the hardships that brought her to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shares her testimony of the transformative power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ in her book " Latter-day Woman at the Well " . "I realized that there are a lot of people out there with stories like mine, and we just don't ever talk about it," Yaste said in a phone interview of deciding to write a book about her experience.

