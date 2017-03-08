Big changes to Utah liquor laws as la...

Big changes to Utah liquor laws as lawmakers end session

Utah lawmakers spent the final day the 2017 session Thursday deciding the fate of bills covering a range of hot-button conservative topics such as guns and abortion while closing out a term that may be best remembered for big changes to the state's notoriously strict liquor laws. The end of the session came after lawmakers a day earlier voted to ease rules hiding the preparation of alcoholic drinks in restaurants and approved a measure that will give the state the country's toughest DUI threshold.

