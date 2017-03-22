Advocacy groups ask feds to investigate Mormon church for allegedly...
An equal rights group and a nontheistic group have called for a federal investigation of the Mormon church in light of allegations that it procured "favors" from foreign governments through a former senator. A letter sent last week by Rights Equal Rights and the Secular Coalition for America alleges that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints secured foreign visas for missionaries illegally and unethically, and asks Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate.
