4 Vermont towns oppose development inspired by Joseph Smith's papers
Residents of four small Vermont towns on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly against a massive development by a Utah businessman that is based on the papers of LDS Church founder Joseph Smith, who was born in the area. David Hall's family foundation NewVistas has been buying land near Smith's birthplace in Sharon, Vermont, to build - years in the future - what the foundation's website says is an economically, ecologically and socially sustainable development with housing for 20,000 people, offices, gardens, 48 basketball courts and 48 Olympic-size swimming pools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb '17
|MeSo
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC