'You're getting warmer' - Pew studies Americans' feelings toward religious groups, including Mormons

Americans' feelings and attitudes toward Mormons are getting warmer and on the rise, according to a Pew Research Center study titled "Americans Express Increasingly Warm Feelings Toward Religious Groups," which was released Wednesday. And the "warmest feelings" for Mormons came from survey participants who were in older age groups, had higher levels of education and either were affiliated with or leaned towards the Republican Party.

