'You're getting warmer' - Pew studies Americans' feelings toward religious groups, including Mormons
Americans' feelings and attitudes toward Mormons are getting warmer and on the rise, according to a Pew Research Center study titled "Americans Express Increasingly Warm Feelings Toward Religious Groups," which was released Wednesday. And the "warmest feelings" for Mormons came from survey participants who were in older age groups, had higher levels of education and either were affiliated with or leaned towards the Republican Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 10
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC