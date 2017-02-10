'You exemplify everything I prayed you would be': Sister...
A Sunday night fireside at the University of Utah LDS Institute building felt like a reunion of sorts - a Young Women leader reuniting with her girls who are now women, and she never having met many of them personally. Sister Elaine Dalton, who served as general president of the Young Women for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2008-13, spoke to Relief Society sisters from the Bonneville and the Pioneer YSA Stakes, many of them of teenage young women during her 11 years total as a member of the Young Women General Presidency.
