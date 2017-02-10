Written ruling released in Bountiful case
The release of Justice Paul Pearlman's written verdict on three members of a polygamous community that faced child trafficking charges sheds further light on the challenges of prosecuting the alleged crimes in court. Of the three charged with removing a child from Canada under a criminal code subsection that their removal would facilitate sexual interference or sexual touching, Pearlman found two guilty.
