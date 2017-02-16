What's new: 'Becoming More Christlike' through small steps, writes Brent L. Top
The commandment to "be ye therefore perfect" is shared by Jesus Christ in both the New Testament and similarly in the Book of Mormon . Brent L. Top, an LDS author and dean of religious studies at Brigham Young University, tackles this topic in his new book "Becoming More Christlike."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 10
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
