UVU to welcome President Henry B. Eyring as commencement speaker

Utah Valley University will welcome President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as the speaker for its May commencement ceremony, the school announced Wednesday. "President Eyring has devoted his life to the search for knowledge and is well-respected both as an academician and humble spiritual leader," the school's president, Matthew Holland, said in a press release .

