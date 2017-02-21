Utahn reflects on life 40 years after her daughter went missing
As Mari Vawn Tinney prepared to meet her teenage granddaughter for an outing, she packed a binder filled with pictures outlining an event that took place 40 years ago - when Tinney was searching for her 2-year-old daughter, Marita, who had been taken to Mexico by the girl's father. From a young age, Tinney was drawn to Mexico and even recalled telling her mother when she was in grade school that she would one day live there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Tue
|Now Is The Time
|15
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|431
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC