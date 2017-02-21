Utahn reflects on life 40 years after...

Utahn reflects on life 40 years after her daughter went missing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

As Mari Vawn Tinney prepared to meet her teenage granddaughter for an outing, she packed a binder filled with pictures outlining an event that took place 40 years ago - when Tinney was searching for her 2-year-old daughter, Marita, who had been taken to Mexico by the girl's father. From a young age, Tinney was drawn to Mexico and even recalled telling her mother when she was in grade school that she would one day live there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Tue Now Is The Time 15
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Feb 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 431
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb 13 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,099
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,104,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC