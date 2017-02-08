Trump won all 10 of the most religious states
President Donald Trump won all 10 of the most religious states while Hillary Clinton won nearly all of the 10 least religious, as ranked by Gallup . According to a poll released Wednesday, Mississippi was the most religious state in 2016, followed by nine others located almost exclusively in the South: Alabama, Utah, South Dakota, South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, North Carolina and Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|13 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 3
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|428
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC