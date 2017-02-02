Trump too hard to satirise, say South Park creators
The Donald Trump administration is too difficult to satirise because it is funny enough on its own, say Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park. While the most recent series of their animated sitcom featured a character that clearly resembles Mr Trump, the pair made the decision to "back off" making fun of the latest US political events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|13 hr
|tongangodz
|428
|A Time for Prophecy
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Steve
|28,901
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Santa Maria
|32,100
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC