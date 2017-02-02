Trump too hard to satirise, say South...

Trump too hard to satirise, say South Park creators

12 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

The Donald Trump administration is too difficult to satirise because it is funny enough on its own, say Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park. While the most recent series of their animated sitcom featured a character that clearly resembles Mr Trump, the pair made the decision to "back off" making fun of the latest US political events.

