The power of Mormon Harlem
At one time almost every new religion made its way to Harlem. During World War I through World War II, African American illiterate sharecroppers and landless workers flooded into the community with high hopes of war-related jobs and the free air of the northern city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NYCReligion.info.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Time for Prophecy
|4 hr
|Roberto
|6
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Steve
|28,901
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|21 hr
|Santa Maria
|32,100
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|13
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC