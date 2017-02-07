The Power of Ancestry
The knowledge of one's ancestry is knowing who you are, your place in human history, and, according to Mormon theology, your opportunities to invite your ancestors into heaven. Consequently, Mormons commemorate the work of Alex Haley who received a Pulitzer Prize for his 1976 novel Roots: the saga of an American family .
