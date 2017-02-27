The NOVO Philly development. | Renderings: Atrium Design Studio

From the architect who brought you 7inSPIRE and a good chunk of Northern Liberties comes something huge: 10 luxurious, light-filled townhomes just off Logan Square, right across from the Latter-day Saints' meetinghouse, temple and apartment tower. The project is called NOVO Philly, and its architect, Shimi Zakim, has upped his usual stylish game with these homes.

