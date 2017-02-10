The Five Weirdest Things Marco Rubio Has Ever Lied About
In addition to being a charlatan, power-grabber, and unbridled coward, Florida Senator Marco Rubio is also just really, really bad at lying. He doesn't lie like Donald Trump, who vomits falsehoods so outlandish that they take four full news-cycle days to rebut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|436
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Sat
|Lynette
|17
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC