The BYU speech that inspired him to sing and 11 other facts about Nathan Pacheco
For the first time in his career, the multilingual, classically trained tenor has produced an album of sacred songs, his way of singing praises to the Lord and helping people feel a deeper spiritual connection in their lives. "This album stands apart from others I've done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Wed
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC