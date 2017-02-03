The Book of Mormon' on stage at Bushnell
"The Book of Mormon" is on stage in Hartford at the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19. "The Book of Mormon" is on stage in Hartford at the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19. "The Book of Mormon" returns to Hartford on Valentine's Day for a six-day run at the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall . This award-winning musical - a religious satire that earned nine Tonys - will be on stage Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19. The show follows two young missionaries who are sent to Uganda to convert people to the Mormon religion.
