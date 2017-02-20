The Artery owner Barry Whitehead with...

The Artery owner Barry Whitehead with the latest batch of stamps

19 hrs ago

A STAGGERING 170,000 stamps have now been collected in a Banbury-wide appeal for charities Oxfam and Leukaemia Care. Since 2011 volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have led efforts collecting, cutting out and sorting used stamps donated by residents.

Chicago, IL

