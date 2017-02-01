The Albany Civic Center will end its shelter mission
The Red Cross shelter at the Albany Civic Center is having a decline in the number of people staying there, and officials have made the decision to end their mission of housing people there. The shelter will close by day's end Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|13 hr
|tongangodz
|428
|A Time for Prophecy
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Steve
|28,901
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Santa Maria
|32,100
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC