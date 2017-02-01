The Albany Civic Center will end its ...

The Albany Civic Center will end its shelter mission

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTVM

The Red Cross shelter at the Albany Civic Center is having a decline in the number of people staying there, and officials have made the decision to end their mission of housing people there. The shelter will close by day's end Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 13 hr tongangodz 428
News A Time for Prophecy Wed True Christian wi... 3
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Wed Steve 28,901
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Tue Santa Maria 32,100
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... Tue Wildchild 3
Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey Jan 29 BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... Jan 25 no cure for relig... 1
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC