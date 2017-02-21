Step into Arnold Friberg's studio with new exhibit
In December, the museum was approached by Brandon Pehrson, a local real estate developer and contractor, and Kaycee Dunfield, who had recently bought the former home of artist Arnold Friberg. Beloved by Utahns for his artwork depicting religious scenes in the Book of Mormon, the famous interpretation of General George Washington in "Prayer at Valley Forge" and his work on the Cecil B. DeMille film "The 10 Commandments," Friberg is perhaps Utah's most well-known and influential artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|17 hr
|Now Is The Time
|15
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|432
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC