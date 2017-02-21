Step into Arnold Friberg's studio wit...

Step into Arnold Friberg's studio with new exhibit

In December, the museum was approached by Brandon Pehrson, a local real estate developer and contractor, and Kaycee Dunfield, who had recently bought the former home of artist Arnold Friberg. Beloved by Utahns for his artwork depicting religious scenes in the Book of Mormon, the famous interpretation of General George Washington in "Prayer at Valley Forge" and his work on the Cecil B. DeMille film "The 10 Commandments," Friberg is perhaps Utah's most well-known and influential artist.

