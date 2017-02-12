Songs of worship: Why we sing to the Lord

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir sings at the first session of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' 185th Annual General Conference April 4, 2015, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by George Frey/REUTERS This Saturday, Feb. 11, many Jews celebrated Shabbat Shirah , the Sabbath of Singing, which commemorates one of the most vivid musical performances in the Hebrew Bible: the songs sung by Moses and his sister Miriam to celebrate the Israelite crossing of the Sea of Reeds in their dramatic escape from bondage in Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.