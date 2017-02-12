Songs of worship: Why we sing to the ...

Songs of worship: Why we sing to the Lord

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir sings at the first session of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' 185th Annual General Conference April 4, 2015, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by George Frey/REUTERS This Saturday, Feb. 11, many Jews celebrated Shabbat Shirah , the Sabbath of Singing, which commemorates one of the most vivid musical performances in the Hebrew Bible: the songs sung by Moses and his sister Miriam to celebrate the Israelite crossing of the Sea of Reeds in their dramatic escape from bondage in Egypt.

