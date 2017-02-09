RootsTech 2017, world's largest famil...

RootsTech 2017, world's largest family history gathering, commences

12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The "world's largest family history gathering without question," according to organizers, got underway this week flooding the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City with an estimated 12,000 attendees from 43 countries and nearly every state in the United States. Now in its seventh year, RootsTech 2017 is anticipated to be the largest yet of the annual family history conference sponsored by FamilySearch International, the genealogy service operated by the Church's Family History Department.

Chicago, IL

